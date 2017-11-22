Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff from the Accrington Wilkinson’s store are the latest business to back our annual toy appeal.

The Accrington Lions annual Christmas Toys and Teens Appeal is supported by the Observer.

May Edmundson, of the Lions, said not only have Wilkinson’s donated ‘some fantastic gifts’ but they will also act as a drop-off point for donations.

She said: “We noticed that a lot of gifts have been bought at Wilkinson’s when we have been sorting through donations, and the Accrington store have previously donated to the appeal so it made sense to have them as a collection point.

“Last year we provided Christmas presents for over 200 children from birth to teenagers and Wilko have gifts for all ages.

"Our appeal is often confused with collections in other supermarkets and we have missed out on many donations because of this, so to have Wilkinson’s support is fantastic for us.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Sam and her colleagues for their help”.

A trolley for donations has been put next to the customer service counter and the deadline for toys to be donated is Thursday, December 7.