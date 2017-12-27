Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has died in a hit-and-run after a collision with a car during a police chase on Boxing Day.

The 47-year-old pedestrian was in collision with a blue Vauxhall Corsa on High Street in Rishton at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, December 26.

Lancashire Police said the Corsa was being pursued by officers and failed to stop following the collision.

The woman, who lives locally, was given emergency medical attention but died at the scene.

Officers recovered the Corsa on Cliff Street and investigations are underway to identify the driver.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) have been informed and the victim’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

Det Insp Warren Atkinson said: “We have now launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed the pursuit or who may be able to help us to identify the driver to contact us as we continue with our inquiries.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of the victim at this sad time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log reference 0808 of December 26.