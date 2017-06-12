Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been rescued from a river after falling 15 metres down a ravine.

Emergency services and mountain rescue teams were called to the footpath in Baxenden which follows the old Accrington to Manchester railway line.

Paramedic Eamonn Higgins, who arrived in the rapid response vehicle, said the incident happened at around 2.30pm on Sunday, June 11.

The woman, believed to be in her late 40s, suffered a ‘nasty’ head injury and a suspected broken leg and pelvis and was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Mr Higgins said the woman had been visiting friends.

He said: “They were just walking along the path near to the bottom of Hill Street and she slipped because it was muddy and fell about 15m down the ravine into the river at the bottom.

“We got the call and had to call out the Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team and they were assisted by some colleagues at Bolton.

“She suffered quite a nasty head injury and a suspected fractured leg and pelvis.

“We treated her at the scene and once she was stabilised they rescued her on a stretcher and winched her up the side of the ravine.

“She was taken to a waiting helicopter which landed on the playing fields near to Hollins school and she was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.”