Woman punched and slapped teen in street

A woman punched and slapped a teenage girl in the street, a court heard.

Gemma Smith, 26, approached the victim on Burnley Road in Accrington in January this year and took hold of her by the neck, punching her to the face.

The mum-of-one then pulled her across the road before slapping her across the face and grabbing her by her hair.

In a second incident later the same day, Smith again grabbed the teenager before pinning her against a wall while holding her clothes.

When the victim’s father arrived in his car, Smith threw a flask at the vehicle, Burnley Crown Court heard.

Sara Dodd, prosecuting, said the victim suffered two black eyes and a cut under her chin.

Smith, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and one count of criminal damage while in breach of a suspended prison sentence order.

She was given a 12-month community order with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £150.

Marianne Alton, defending, said Smith had no previous convictions for violence and was ‘remorseful, ashamed and scared’.

She told the court: “Her behaviour was wrong.

“She has never done anything like this before.

“She knows she let herself down.

“She knows her use of violence is inexcusable.

“There is a great deal of regret and remorse.”

Recorder Fiona Ashworth said the incident ‘must have been frightening’ for the victim.

Sentencing, she told Smith: “To strike on several occasions a (teenage) girl who must have been terrified and caused her injury and black eyes is completely and utterly unacceptable.”