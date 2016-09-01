How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Woman punched and slapped teen in street

Gemma Smith attacked the teenager on Burnley Road in Accrington before throwing a flask at her father's car

Gemma Smith, 26, of Nuttall Street, Accrington

A woman punched and slapped a teenage girl in the street, a court heard.

Gemma Smith, 26, approached the victim on Burnley Road in Accrington in January this year and took hold of her by the neck, punching her to the face.

The mum-of-one then pulled her across the road before slapping her across the face and grabbing her by her hair.

In a second incident later the same day, Smith again grabbed the teenager before pinning her against a wall while holding her clothes.

When the victim’s father arrived in his car, Smith threw a flask at the vehicle, Burnley Crown Court heard.

Sara Dodd, prosecuting, said the victim suffered two black eyes and a cut under her chin.

Smith, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and one count of criminal damage while in breach of a suspended prison sentence order.

She was given a 12-month community order with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £150.

Marianne Alton, defending, said Smith had no previous convictions for violence and was ‘remorseful, ashamed and scared’.

She told the court: “Her behaviour was wrong.

“She has never done anything like this before.

“She knows she let herself down.

“She knows her use of violence is inexcusable.

“There is a great deal of regret and remorse.”

Recorder Fiona Ashworth said the incident ‘must have been frightening’ for the victim.

Sentencing, she told Smith: “To strike on several occasions a (teenage) girl who must have been terrified and caused her injury and black eyes is completely and utterly unacceptable.”

Recently Published

Anger as it's confirmed LCC to close three Hyndburn libraries this month

A total of nine county-run public buildings will be axed by the end of September

Previous Articles

Couple attacked by drunk reveller with pepper spray outside nightclub

Thomas Culshaw, 21, 'ran amok' outside the Voodoo Lounge in Accrington

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Places
Accrington
Organisations
Burnley Crown Court

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington
    Tributes paid following death of Accrington nursery nurse, 54
  2. Accrington
    The Jump Works trampoline park in Accrington gets the go-ahead
  3. Great Harwood
    Great Harwood landlady set to retire aged 70
  4. Accrington
    Woman punched and slapped teen in street
  5. Accrington library
    Author of Pals book to host talk at Accrington Library

Most Read

  1. NHS
    Man died after NHS staff failed THREE times to send ambulance
  2. Accrington
    Tributes paid following death of Accrington nursery nurse, 54
  3. Accrington
    The Jump Works trampoline park in Accrington gets the go-ahead
  4. Great Harwood
    Great Harwood landlady set to retire aged 70
  5. Hyndburn Council
    Council waste boss due back at work after being cleared by investigation

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist