A celebrity chef, a war re-enactment and a 1980s-themed world record attempt are among highlights announced for this year’s 2017 Accrington Food and Drink Festival.

Last year’s event was a huge success with more than 14,000 people attending and organisers are looking to make this year’s even better.

The food festival will take place on Saturday, June 3, will over 80 stalls serving a wide range of local and international foods on Broadway and around the town hall.

Returning to Accrington is food festival favourite and celebrity chef Richard Fox who will perform live cookery demonstrations and will also compere demonstrations and talks by local chefs.

A world record attempt will also be made by a group of Warner Street business owners. Over 500 people will dress up in 1980s gear in the grounds of St James’ Church to dance to disco favourite Oops Upside Your Head by The Gap Band.

Evonne Harwood, who runs Pink Magpie Emporium, said: “We’re hoping to encourage lots of Accrington folk to join in to help set a new world record in Accrington.

“It’s a fun thing and a really positive way to stir up some community spirit as we’ll be using the attempt to fundraise for the Mayoress of Hyndburn’s charities too.”

The North West Military Collectors will also return by popular demand for a wartime re-enactment involving German soldiers and American GIs.

This year’s festival is being backed by two ‘gold sponsors’ Accrington and Rossendale College and Duckworths Estate Agents.

College vice-principal Simon Jordan said: “As the local college, it’s vital for us to have a role within the local community.

“Food is the one thing that unites us all and we recognise that Accrington Food Festival is a great way of bringing the community together in a celebration of food and drink.

“We’re delighted to be on board as a sponsor and to lend our support to make the event a success once again.”

Jonathan Parkinson, director of Duckworths Estate Agents, added: “We’re looking forward to seeing the town bursting with people – in previous years the event has given Accrington a huge lift and this year is set to be no different.” The food festival will take place from 10am to 4pm. For sponsorship or stall opportunities visit www.accringtonfoodfestival.co.uk .