A ‘young girl’ was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Accrington.

The pedestrian was involved in a collision with a Hyundai i10 on Burnley Road at around 5pm on Friday, November 24.

The road was closed in both directions and paramedics and police were called to the scene.

Lancashire Police said the girl sustained ‘minor injuries’ and was taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.