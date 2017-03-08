Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 22-year-old woman was left “very distressed” after being robbed by a bike rider while walking to a bus stop.

The incident happened on Whalley Road in Accrington at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, March 7 after the victim had left work.

Police said a man who was on a bike snatched her phone and bank cards, pushing her to the floor. He then rode off towards the town centre.

The man is described as white, late teens to early twenties and was wearing dark clothing.

He is thought to have been with two other men who were also on bikes at the time but were not directly involved.

DC Jenny Berry, of Blackburn CID, said: “Although thankfully the woman was not seriously harmed as a result of the attack, she has been left very distressed.

“The incident took place on a busy stretch of road during rush hour and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the robbery.

“It is also believed that there was another woman at the bus stop on the opposite side of the road during the incident and we would urge her to come forward with any information that could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log 1046 of March 7.