There’s plenty of fun for all the family with a host of events this Bank Holiday weekend across the borough.

The capers will kick off with a fun day at Oswaldtwistle Mills on Saturday, followed by Bank Holiday Monday events at Enfield Cricket Club and Rishton Christian Fellowship.

Enfield CC in Church sees the return of ‘It’s a Knockout family fun day’, following last year’s ‘hugely successful’ event where more than 1,000 people attended.

The winning team from the It’s A Knockout contest will get £250 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Organiser Chloe Hollister said: “Last year, the winning team #LADS donated theirs to the Philip Maher Foundation.

“For everyone else, not only is spectating great fun, but there will be a funfair, penalty shootout, netball shoot, hit the wicket, tombola, face painting, fire engine, crazy golf, rodeo bull and plenty more, including lots of great food and drink stalls around the ground.

“Get yourselves down. This isn’t a day to be missed. The event saw more than 1,000 people attend last year and it was a brilliant day.”

It will take place on Monday, August 28, from 12pm to 5pm. Entry £2 for adults and £1 for children.

Oswaldtwistle Mills will also host a family fun day organised by the 1st Oswaldtwistle St Paul’s Scout Group.

The mill grounds will be packed with activities and attractions including donkeys, chainsaw carving, fire lighting, face painting, a bouncy castle, barbecue, ‘hook a duck’ and ‘bat a rat’ contests,and outdoor art.

The fun day on Saturday, August 26, from 10am to 4pm, will also be attended by police and sea cadets, Scouts and Guides. Entry is free.

In Rishton, a family fun day has also been organised at Rishton Christian Fellowship on Commercial Street, from 11am to 4pm on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

For younger children there will be a ‘Teddy Bear Picnic’ at 12noon and visitors are being told to bring their own teddy and lunch. The event will also feature a bouncy castle, face painting, drama and dance performances, crafts, games, refreshments and a tuck shop.

The star guest will be Matt Pacey who will show off his skills on the diabolo.

Voluntary organisation Home Start is also hosting a family fun day at Accrington Stanley FC on Wednesday, August 30, from 11am to 2pm.

Entertainment will be provided by ‘DNA Kids’. Entry £1.50 for adults and £1 for children.