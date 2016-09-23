Cheeky Twitter swipe sees Stanley have last laugh over Dimitri Payet

They were very nearly the team which dragged West Ham’s already pretty fed up fans to extra-time at the London Stadium in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, but Accrington Stanley appear to have had the last laugh.

Frenchman Dimitri Payet’s 96th minute trademark free-kick sent his side through to a fourth round meeting with Chelsea.

But in a cheeky swipe back, the Reds declared themselves ‘not the biggest fans’ of the Frenchman, by changing their Twitter bio on Thursday afternoon.

The last kick of the game was a cruel blow for Stanley, who had put in a superb performance over the 90 minutes.

While it may have been a cruel blow for the Reds, it was still a special night for the club and especially for defender Omar Beckles.

The 24-year-old Londoner joined Accrington in the summer, with the game bringing back memories as his father was a West Ham fan until he sadly died in 2015. With that in mind, Beckles insisted that it is a game he will always remember throughout the rest of his life.

He said: “Being an East London boy it means a lot to me. We could’ve drawn any London team or any team elsewhere in the country but we got one from East London and it’s the team that my dad supported,” he told the club’s official website.

“It means the world to me. We’re all professionals and there are a lot of things you experience throughout life that can get the emotions going but you have to be able to have that control to be able to play at a decent level.

Accrington Stanley fans in the stands during the EFL Cup, Third Round match at London Stadium

“There were a few dark times in the non-league experience so I wouldn’t have seen playing West Ham coming in my future but you have to take things with a pinch of salt because they can change so quickly.

"In my case things have changed quickly and hopefully it can continue to go in a positive way.”

While they may have come up short against West Ham, Beckles was still glad to experience the victory over fellow Premier League side Burnley in the previous round.

“I think that the win against Burnley is probably my best experience in football,” he said.

“I’d been in non-league for a while so just to be back in the Football League and then to beat a Premier League team was right up there for me.”

