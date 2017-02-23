Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stanley manager John Coleman believes that striker Billy Kee is the best player in the division when he performs at the best of his ability.

Kee got on the scoresheet during Stanley’s match against Colchester on Saturday, helping the Reds pick up a 2-1 win at the Wham Stadium.

Coleman was delighted with his contribution, and insists that nobody can match Kee when he is firing on all cylinders.

“The goal was great technique from Billy and a great finish, and when he is in the form he has recently shown then there is nobody better in the league, and I think everybody knows that,” he told the club’s website.

“It was an unbelievable first goal that we scored and it was a fantastic ball by Sean McConville, but to be fair we passed the ball well throughout the entire game.”

Coleman was also extremely happy with the performance of Matty Person, who got Accrington’s other goal.

“Matty was disappointed with himself last week and that’s a good trait to have, as you know when you should do better,” he told the club’s official website.

“He was like a man mountain against Colchester, but will still feel aggrieved that he let their lad have the opportunity to have the penalty, even though it was Sean that got penalised. Matty is such a great influence for our defence and to have such passion for the game is great, so it’s a pleasure to have him with us.”