Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman believes a lot of criticism for his side this season has come from those who do not watch the team week in week out.

The Reds were on a poor run of form until last week, but have since taken four points out of a possible six, including a 1-0 win at Crewe Alexandra.

Coleman has always stated that the performances his side are producing do not replicate the results they are getting, and he thinks the true fans will appreciate what the team have been trying to do.

“Supporters respond to what they see. It’s the ones who don’t go to the games who will make it out to be ten times worse than it is. Our fans who have seen the games will have seen the effort levels and the skill levels being adopted,” he told the club’s official website.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion, just the same as they were last season when we were doing so well. The same processes that we adopted last season are being adopted this season so we have to believe that method is right.

“Football fans pay their money every week and don’t want to see their team losing games and not scoring goals. I’ve got no problem with whatever they feel. They’re entitled to those feelings.”

Coleman hopes a burden has now been lifted after getting the much-needed win, and has detailed just who the victory meant the most for.

“The people we were concerned about getting a win for were the footballers, the people who work hard behind the scenes at the club, including the owner, and the supporters,” he said.

“They’re the people I have a duty to impress and achieve something for. That’s what we’re setting out to do.”