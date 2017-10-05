Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seamus Conneely hopes teams continue to doubt Accrington Stanley – as he says they will be doing so at their own peril.

The Reds have made a great start to the season and currently sit third in the League Two table, just two points off top of the table Notts County.

Stanley were not tipped by many to be contenders at the start of the campaign, and Conneely hopes the rest of the sides keep overlooking them.

“I hope that people continue to not take us seriously,” he told the club’s official website.

“That will play into our hands just fine, we believe we’re contenders and we know what we can do.”

Conneely proved to be the difference on Saturday when he scored the winner in his side’s 1-0 victory at Forest Green Rovers, and he was pleased to find the net.

I was delighted to get on the scoresheet and score what turned out to be the winning goal,” he said. “I’ve been trying to shoot more this year, the lads are always on at me to have more efforts from outside the box when it falls to me.

“The gaffer did say that I would score so that was in the back of my mind when it fell to me and I just thought try and make good contact with it. I managed to make decent contact, sliced it a fraction but that actually took it away from the keeper and I was glad to see it come off the post and in.

“There’s so much onus in this team on Billy [Kee], Kayden [Jackson] and Jonny [Edwards] scoring the goals but it’s important for everyone to chip in, especially midfielders and that’s something that me and Liam [Nolan] are well aware of and the wide lads Sean [McConville] and Jordan [Clark] are too.

“You can’t allow your strikers to bare all the weight of scoring goals, if we want to be successful we need goals coming from all areas of the team and it’s nice that I’ve managed to chip in with that.”

Conneely also thought the tactics change just before the goal proved to be a key moment.

“We were bold and made the change after 55 minutes. Scotty came on and that made a big difference having three in the middle of the park.”