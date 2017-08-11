Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington, Burnley and Blackburn all landed plum ties despite confusion reigning in the second-round draw for the Carabao Cup last night.

Stanley’s reward for their last-gasp first round 3-2 victory at home to Championship Preston North End is a visit of Premier League giants West Bromwich Albion to the Wham Stadium.

Also, in the Northern section Premier League Burnley will make the short trip to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, their first clash for two seasons and first cup tie in over 12 years. Rovers earned their spot with a 3-1 victory at Coventry City.

The ties are scheduled to be played on Tuesday, August 22.

Drawn in the Sky Sports studios by Alex McLeish and John Salako, alongside host Julian Warren, things appeared to go awry early on as the Southern Section took shape.

The draw was conducted with seeded teams being picked out, followed by whether they would be at home or away and then finally, their opposition.

But as Salako said Norwich would be away to Charlton, he appeared to realise that match and the previous three ties had been drawn the wrong way around.

A number of affected clubs in the Southern Section, including Norwich, Charlton, Brentford and Watford, all tweeted about their confusion.

The English Football League later released the draw in full which confirmed the first four ties had been drawn incorrectly - bringing about memories of round one when Charlton were drawn twice.

An EFL statement read: “In the Southern draw there was some confusion as to the home or away status of the first four ties. This has subsequently been clarified following a review of the TV output. The draw was in no way compromised.”

The seven Premier League clubs involved in European competition this season will enter the tournament in the third round, but all the other top-flight clubs were in the hat.

The Clarets got the better of their League One opponents with two 1-0 victories when the sides met in the Championship in 2015/16, but since then the two East Lancashire giants have gone in opposite directions.

Stanley are looking to continue their fine run of cup results against more illustrious opponents, which has seen them gain wins over Middlesbrough in 2013/14 and Burnley last season, as well as reaching last season’s FA Cup fourth round.

The last cup meeting between Rovers and Burnley was a 2-1 FA Cup fifth round victory for Blackburn at Ewood Park in March 2005, thanks to strikes from Tugay and Morten Gamst Pedersen.

The second-round draw for the Carabao Cup, as verified by the EFL, is:

Northern Section

Carlisle v Sunderland, Bolton v Sheff Wed, ACCRINGTON v West Brom, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest, Leeds v Newport, Stoke v Rochdale, Huddersfield v Rotherham, Middlesbrough v Scunthorpe, Doncaster v Hull, BLACKBURN v BURNLEY , Sheff Utd v Leicester, Aston Villa vs Wigan, Barnsley v Derby/Grimsby

Southern Section

QPR v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Ipswich, Watford v Bristol City, Norwich v Charlton, Cheltenham v West Ham, Brighton v Barnet, Cardiff v Burton, Southampton v Wolves, Fulham v Bristol Rovers, MK Dons v Swansea, Birmingham v Bournemouth, Reading v Millwall