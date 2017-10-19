Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Keely Battrick extended her eight-year winning run recently by picking up two European kickboxing titles within the space of three weeks.

The 15-year-old Mount Carmel High School pupil, who trains at Fit to Fight in Accrington, beat Dubly Doole of Great Yarmouth in the European Full Contact Kickboxing title bour over five rounds in Wigan, totally dominating the contest and scoring three knockdowns with axe kicks and straight right-hand punches on her way to victory.

Three weeks later she moved up a weight category to take on the French national champion over three rounds and a devastating side kick to the stomach, dropping her opponent in her corner to earn victory.

The results made it 70 wins for Keely, who has only been beaten twice.

In addition to her two new European titles, Keely also boasts four English and five British and Commonwealth titles.