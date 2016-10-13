Mixed fortunes for Accrington's two Ladies sides

It was a case of mixed fortunes for the two Ladies teams with the woodwork being pivotal in both games.

The first team played Tranmere Rovers in the third Qualifying Round of the Women’s FA Cup.

Tranmere are in a division higher in the football pyramid and therefore it would be a big task for Accrington to proceed to the next round however it was clear from the kick off that Accrington were not overawed by the opposition as they fought for every ball.

However there was an early let off in the first few minutes when a lob over the keeper hit the Accrington bar.

Accrington were winning the midfield battle and the Tranmere keeper was in fine form however on 20 minutes Kerry Bamford slotted home from six yards. Accrington’s defence held firm against some speedy play down the flanks limiting Tranmere to long range shots.

Despite dominating the midfield and creating more chances the score remained at 1-0 until the interval. Tranmere were clearly fired up for the second half and it was their turn to dominate possession however the Accrington defence again repelled their efforts.

On the hour mark Accrington increased the lead with a well-worked set-piece corner from Leah Embley found Jo Duckworth’s head at the far post to head powerfully into the net. Tranmere then created further chances with two of them again hitting the frame of the goal.

With 10 minutes to go victory was assured when Lauren Walker calmly finished with a one on one with the Tranmere keeper.

Despite the opposition hitting the bar three times it was a dominant display by Accrington and a well deserved victory.

Accrington will travel to Hartlepool Ladies on 13 November with the winner progressing to the 1st Round proper.

The Reserves had the woodwork go against them as the lost 3 -2 away at Pendle Forrest. Accrington took the lead but were 3-1 down at half time. In the 2nd half it was all Accrington as they hit the bar four times and could only score the one goal in the second half as they went for victory.

The newly-formed U12s team had a 2 -2 draw against AFC Darwen. Accrington dominated the early part of the match and were rewarded with a goal from Holly Trezise.

Darwen were well marshalled at the back with their defenders limiting further Accrington chances and when attempts were made on goal the Darwen keeper was up to the task. Darwen responded with two goals before half time.

The second half was quite even with both keepers excelling however India Alltree swooped to get a well deserved equaliser in a game which was a great advert for girls football.

The U14s were away to Walshaw and despite having two of their regular players missing they recorded a 6 -0 scoreline with goals from Hollie Ward (2), Lucy Valentine (2) Amy Moorhouse and Tyheisha Barker. With three victories from their four games the team are currently second in the league

The U16s for the third game running lost by the odd goal despite taking an early lead against Darwen through Ellie Davey.