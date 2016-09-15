More than 100 turn out for Church CC presentation night

Church Cricket Club held their annual Junior and Senior Presentation Night over the weekend.

More than 100 parents, members and players were in attendance at the club and prizes were presented by Dave Jones, club sponsor.

Philip Sykes, chairman, thanked Mr Jones for his recent financial donation and sponsorship of the club, part of which is to be used to improve junior cricket facilities.

In recognition of their on-field success in 2016, trophies were presented to the players and captains of the first X1 for their T20 triumph, the third XI for league runners up, the under-11s as both district indoor champions and Division 3 champions and the under-9s for League Division 2 runners up.

Thanks also went to Craig Fergusson, who after six years as club captain, has decided to step down.

In his six years at the helm Craig not only led his team to the club’s first senior trophy for more than 40 years, the club also had five top five league finishes and in all competitions the first XI won 115 matches suffering only 65 defeats, which is probably one of the highest win ratios of any captain in Church’s history. The ongoing support of volunteers has continued to transform the club’s financial position and thanks went to all those who have helped the club during the year.

Special praise went to the parents for their continued support and to the juniors themselves for both their commitment and on-field success.