Runners raised thousands of pounds for charity at the Accrington Road Runners 10k.

Celebrating its 32nd annual event, the run attracted hundreds of runners, raising £3,018.51 for the East Lancashire Hospice.

Race director Neil Thompson, from Accrington, said it was a ‘record breaking’ year. He said: “It was amazing, completely beyond expectation. We had around 500 runners take part, which was a record attendance for the run.”

In a change from previous years, runners started and finished at Altham Industrial Estate, while junior runners also took part in 1k, 2k and 3k races.

Neil, 36, added: “It has been going for 32 years so we wanted to update it and make it more of a family event for all ages and abilities, which is why we made a couple of changes. We had around 60 young runners take part and different age groups in the main event.

“This is the first time the race was done in this way and we want to make it even bigger and better next year.”

Following the race on Sunday, October 29, a raffle was held at the Walton Arms Pub, on Burnley Road.