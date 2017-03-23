Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stanley manager John Coleman has revealed his squad will be depleted for Saturday’s game against Grimsby Town.

Stanley will be hoping to continue their fine run of form when they take on the Mariners at the Wham Stadium.

The Reds know that a victory will see them leapfrog Grimsby in the League Two table, as they sit one place above Accrington.

It is set to be a tough game though, after Coleman said he will be without some of his key players for the game.

“It’s a massive game on Saturday but the squad is getting thinner. Seamus Conneely was forced off on Tuesday and Marek Rodak is on international duty, so it will be all hands to the pump,” he said. “We’ve then got a midweek game on Tuesday, but we’re in good form and when you win then the players want to keep having games.

“Hopefully we’ll continue to get a few more points on the board and soon get in the top half of the table.”

Stanley head into the game with Grimsby in good form, having won four of their last five league matches.

That included a 2-1 win over Morecambe on Tuesday, with Shay McCartan getting both of the goals for his side, and Coleman was happy to get the victory.

“I was delighted with the result and for the main was delighted with the performance. It was a smashing game,” he said.

“Both teams had a go and you’ve got to take your hat off to the character Morecambe showed to drag themselves back into the game.

“We played well and had control of the game, but just when we thought Morecambe were done, they pop up with a goal and give us a nervy final 10 minutes.

“If it hadn’t been for a great save from Marek late on then it would have probably been honours even.

“The worrying part in the game was that we weren’t hitting the target. We hit the inside of the post but that’s not the target and you don’t get a goal for that.

“The first time we worked the goalkeeper we scored, and then we had a couple more chances in the second half and thankfully we took one.”

This weekend’s opponents Grimsby have been in mixed form recently, after winning just one of their last four league games.

They head into the match on the back of a draw, after their home game with Crawley on Saturday finished 1-1.

Grimsby were victorious when they went up against Stanley in December, condemning Coleman’s men to a 2-0 defeat at Blundell Park.