Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman has outlined the areas he thinks his side need to work on ahead of a busy run of fixtures for the team.

The Reds are currently in the middle of a period which will have seen them play 12 matches in all competitions between September 9 and October 21.

Their last game came on Tuesday when they came from behind to pick up a 2-1 victory against Port Vale at Vale Park.

Up next for them is a trip to The New Lawn on Saturday to take on Forest Green Rovers, and Coleman has made it clear what he wants his side to work on.

“If we want to get where we want to be then we have to improve technically in the final third,” he said.

“We only had two shots on target against Port Vale and those were our two goals, and that’s rare for us.

“We went to Chesterfield and had 20 shots and then even more against Morecambe, so we need to be more clinical and make sure we are not ponderous in our build up play.

“If we see an opening we need to get at teams, and we also have to improve our concentration and make sure we are defending for 90 minutes, and not just 89. That’s not just the defenders either, it’s the entire team.

“We need to be more incisive with our passing. We’re only 10 games in though, so it’s something to work on, and hopefully we can continue improving until the end of the season.”

Stanley are third in the League Two table, but could climb to second if win at Forest Green, and Exeter City fail to win in their home match against Morecambe.

Forest Green have found things extremely tough so far this season, sitting bottom of the table on five points having won just one of their 10 matches. They suffered a defeat in their last game, losing 3-0 at Cambridge.