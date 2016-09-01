How we use Cookies
'We could become a team of losers' - Stanley boss warns

  • Updated
  • By

John Coleman was furious with back-to-back defeats in the space of four days

Accrington Stanley's Matty Pearson (second left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the EFL Cup, Second Round match at the Wham Stadium, Accrington. Picture by Tim Goode/PA Wire

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman says his side could become a team of losers if they are not careful.

The Reds have suffered back-to-back defeats, with Saturday’s 3-2 loss at home to Morecambe followed up with a 3-0 defeat to Crewe in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

While it may have only been an EFL Trophy match on Tuesday, Coleman was still furious with what he saw.

“I’m annoyed. We’ve put out a team that can be competitive but lost. If we’re not careful we’ll become a team of losers and a soft touch,” he told the club’s official website.

“We’ve had harsh words in the dressing room and we need to work this week to get ourselves prepared to be mentally right, let alone physically right, for a massive game on Saturday.

“There was nothing in the game in the first half and it was two teams who were feeling their way in, but then in the second half we’ve gifted them a goal just like we did on Saturday.

“It was painful to watch sometimes. We were taking extra touches when we shouldn’t have, not shooting when we should have, and we couldn’t defend properly.”

The defending aspect is something that has frustrated Coleman, and he hopes things will be resolved immediately.

“They’ve had three shots on our goal and they’ve all gone in. It was reminiscent of last year and that’s got to stop,” he said.

“We’ve conceded six in a week at home so that needs to change.”

While there were plenty of disappointing factors in the game for Coleman, he did praise the performance of 17-year-old Ross Sykes.

“He was the best player on the pitch and didn’t deserve to be on a losing side,” he said.

Accrington will now hope that they can return to winning ways when they travel to Carlisle United on Saturday.

Accrington Stanley FC

