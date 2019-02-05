Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chorley Council has issued advice to residents living close to a huge warehouse which burst into flames.

The fire, which began at around 11.45pm on Sunday (February 3), was at an industrial unit in Market Street.

At the time of the blaze, approximately 20 people had to be evacuated from their homes nearby.

Now, they are fearful about the asbestos in the property, and about breathing in the air surrounding their properties.

In response, Chorley Council are urging residents who have debris in their garden to contact them, and they will arrange for a contractor to clean it up.

They are also advising people who live nearby to keep their windows and doors closed.

A spokesperson for the council said: "We know there are concerns about asbestos from the property so we’re asking people who have debris from the fire in their garden to contact us and we’ll arrange for a contractor to clean it up.

"We know there are also concerns regarding breathing in the air - the advice we have is for people living in the area to keep their windows and doors closed.

"We’d like to say a big thank you to the emergency services who have dealt with the incident and to the members of the local community who have rallied around and provided support to those affected."

Speaking of the fire, Jon Charter, incident commander for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service, said: "On arrival, our first attending crews were met with a really well-developed, significant fire which had already breached the roof of the structure.

"The building involved is about 3500 square metres and we understand that it's used for storage of furnishings with significant amounts of combustibles within the building - hence the rapid fire spread."

Anyone with debris on their property should email contact@chorley.gov.uk with their name, address, a contact number and details of what debris they have on their property.