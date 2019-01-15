Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 40-year-old woman's body in Burnley has been identified by police.

Leanne Unsworth was found inside an address in Marlborough Street at 7.15pm on Monday, 14 January, night.

It is believed she had suffered 'serious head injuries' and Leanne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police has launched a murder investigation, and enquires are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Russo from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with Leanne’s family and friends at this incredibly sad and difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and are on with a number of lines of enquiry.

“We currently believe this was a targeted attack and we have a team of officers working on tracing who was responsible for Leanne’s death.

"If you have any information, or saw anyone in or around the area acting suspiciously, particularly between the hours of 5pm and 7pm, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 1155 of January 14.

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.