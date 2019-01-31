Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a nine vehicle collision on M55.

The incident took place at around 4:05pm on Wednesday (January 30) near to junction three of the Eastbound carriageway, near Kirkham.

A woman has been left with "serious injuries" following the pile-up of vehicles, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Several causalities were also assessed and treated by paramedics at the scene.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, and used cutting equipment, small tools and portable lighting to assist emergency services.

Footage which was taken by witnesses at the scene showed that cars appeared to have collided with both the central reservation and with other cars.

Vehicles were stranded on the hard shoulder, many flashing their hazard lights and multiple damages.

Pedestrians were also standing on the bank at the other side of the hard shoulder.

The motorway did not reopen until approximately 9pm , until the carriageway was cleared and the surface was gritted.

Lancashire Police are investigating the incident, and are currently appealing to the public for witnesses or dashcam footage.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following multiple collisions on the M55 which has left a female with serious injuries."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has footage from the scene, should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20190130-0922.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to CrimestoppersUK via 0800 111 555.

A statement from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service last night said: "When crews arrived they found the incident involved nine vehicles.

"Firefighters used holmatro cutting equipment, small tools and portable lighting equipment. Several casualties were assessed and treated by paramedics at the scene and there was one casualty conveyed to hospital via ambulance.

"The motorway will remain closed until the carriageways can be cleared and surface gritted. Firefighters were in attendance approximately one hour."