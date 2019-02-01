Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A number of schools across Lancashire have announced they are closed for the day as a result of snowfall.

So far, the schools closed are mainly located in Rossendale, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley.

On Wednesday (January 30), a total of 42 schools were closed due to weather conditions across Lancashire.

As well as causing schools closures, the weather conditions are also causing delays for commuters across the county.

You can keep up with all the very latest traffic and travel updates by visiting our live blog here .

The list below is accurate as of 10:32am and will be updated, but the most recent list is available via the link above.

(Image: Phil Elleray)

The following schools are closed today:

Hyndburn and Ribble Valley

Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School

Accrington Lee Royd Nursery School

Accrington St Peter’s Church of England Primary School

Broadfield Specialist School For Sen (Cognition and Learning)

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Oswaldtwistle

Rossendale