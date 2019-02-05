Get the biggest weekly stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winds of almost 60mph and heavy rain is set to batter Lancashire as a series of turbulent weather fronts pile in.

Mild, wet and windy weather is predicted across the region as an Atlantic flow takes charge and drives away the recent freezing spell of sub-zero temperatures, snow and icy winds.

Temperatures will rise above-normal by midweek but the milder conditions will be accompanied by blustery showers, some of them heavy, and brisk winds.

Heavy showers will sweep across the region on Thursday and continue into the weekend.

A spokesman for The Weather Channel said: “Mild, wet and sometimes windy conditions are expected for the week ahead.

“Temperatures will then be above to well-above normal from Wednesday.”

We've put together a guide to what the weather will be like where you are:

Lancaster

Heavy rain is expected to fall in the city from 2pm today with the worst of the downpours predicted between 6pm and 10pm. Gusts of up to 34mph are expected to hit but it will feel warmer than recent days with highs of 10C.

On Wednesday there will be some light rain in the evening but heavy showers will move in on Thursday morning with the Met Office predicting an 80-90% of heavy rain between midnight and 9am and again at 3pm.

Friday will be another wet and blustery day with a 90% risk of heavy rain between 3am and 3pm with winds of up to 43mph also expected to hit. Downpours will continue through the night and into Saturday morning when winds will gust at 57mph in the early hours.

Conditions will calm on Sunday with rain clearing and winds of up to 24mph expected.

Preston

The Met Office has forecast a wet day with rain expected between 2-3pm with torrential downpours set to arrive between 7pm and 9pm today. Gusts of up to 31mph are also predicted with highs of 8C.

Preston can expect a mainly dry day on Wednesday with the occasional spell of sunshine but there could be light rain showers at around 11pm.

On Thursday morning the Met Office is forecasting a 80-90% of heavy rain between midnight and 9am with scattered showers expected for the remainder of the day.

Winds are set to reach up to 45mph on Friday with rain expected a 90% risk of heavy showers between 3am and 3pm and again at 9pm.

Strong gusts will continue into Saturday with speeds of up 54mph expected along with scattered showers.

Sunday is set to be dry with highs of 6C forecast.

Blackpool

The Met Office said that there's a 90% chance of heavy rain between 6-7pm today with showers expected to continue during the night.

Wednesday will be cloudy but mainly dry until rain sweeps the area at 11pm with heavy downpours continuing until around 9am on Thursday.

The weather will turn wetter and windier on Friday with a 80-90% risk of heavy showers between 3am and 3pm and again at 9pm with winds of up to 46mph predicted.

Staying blustery as we enter the weekend with winds expected to pick up to 54mph at around 3am on Saturday and there may be the occasional shower during the first half of the day.

Feeling much calmer on Sunday with winds set to reduce to around 19mph and it should remain dry with highs of 7C.

Blackburn

Heavy rain will start to fall at around 2pm today with the risk of downpours increasing to 90-95% between 7-9pm, according to the Met Office.

It will be a largely dry day on Wednesday but there could be some rain from around 11pm with temperatures reaching around 8C.

Thursday will be wet with heavy rain forecast from midnight to 9am and showers are expected to linger for much of the day.

Turning windier on Friday with gusts of up to 47mph expected along with a 90% chance of heavy showers between 3am and 3pm and again at 9pm.

Saturday will get off to a wet start with heavy showers expected between midnight and 3am with winds peaking at 56mph. The Met Office said it is likely the area will see some scattered showers for the rest of the day with conditions clearing by Sunday.

Burnley

Torrential downpours are set to fall at 2pm with heavy rain also expected between 7pm and 10pm today. It will also feel windy with gusts of 37mph forecast.

Wednesday will be a cloudy but dry day until rain moves in at around 11pm, said the Met Office.

Forecasters expect Thursday to be wet with heavy rain predicted between midnight and 9am with scattered showers for the rest of the day.

On Friday, the Met Office predicts a 90-95% risk of heavy rain between 3am and 9pm with gusts of 44mph expected.

Saturday will get off to a wet start with winds of up to 51mph expected but the stormy conditions will clear by the afternoon making way for a dry Sunday with highs of 6C.

Ormskirk

Heavy rain is expected to arrive between 6pm and 9pm today.

It should be a dry day for most on Wednesday but turning wet by around 11pm with showers continuing into Thursday.

The Met Office has forecast a 80-90% chance of heavy rain between midnight and 9am with scattered showers expected for the rest of the day.

Gusts of up to 46mph will hit on Friday along with torrential rain between 3am and 3pm.

More heavy rain is expected at around midnight on Saturday with winds increasing to 56mph but by noon it should be largely dry for the rest of the weekend.