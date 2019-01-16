Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been airlifted to hospital with "serious injuries" after a multi-vehicle collision on the M6.

The man, in his 30s, has been taken to Preston Royal Hospital in a serious condition, although he is "conscious and breathing."

The northbound carriageway of the M6 motorway has been closed between Junction 34, near Lancaster, and Junction 35, near Carnforth, due to an incident involving multiple vehicles.

The incident took place at around 3pm, and the North West Ambulance Service remain at the scene.

It is not yet known if anyone else has sustained injuries.

A spokesperson said: "We are still on scene with an air ambulance, two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and a senior clinician.

"One man in his 30s has been taken to hospital in an air ambulance so far."

The soundbound M6 carriageway was also closed due to a car crash, between Junction 36, near Kirkby, Lonsdale, and Junction 35, near Carnforth, but has since reopened.

A male is reported to have suffered a back injury, but no one has been taken to hospital.

According to travel website INRIX, there is still queuing traffic due to the earlier closure of the carriageway.