Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner has gone missing in the snowy weather wearing just a red dressing gown.

Alec Baxter was last seen at an address on Old Hollow Lane, in Banks at around 7am this morning (January 30).

The 81-year-old was wearing a red dressing gown.

Lancashire Police are investigating the disappearance and are "extremely concerned" for his welfare, given the current weather conditions.

A spokesperson said: "Have you seen missing Alec Baxter, 81, last seen at an address on Old Hollow Lane, Banks at 7am.

"We are extremely concerned for his welfare as he's left the house wearing a red dressing gown despite the cold weather.

"Please call us urgently on 101."

Anyone with information, or who has seen Mr Baxter, should contact Lancashire Police via 101.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers UK at 0800 555 111 or on their website .