Improvement work along a major route to the north of Blackburn could begin by the end of the month, after more than £2.5m was committed to the scheme.

The A6119 will see a series of junction and signalling upgrades as part of a wider plan for two proposed housing developments in the area.

A meeting of the LEP transport committee heard that the project aims to reduce delays and improve journey times to the M65, as well as attracting investment to the town. It is expected to be completed by November 2019.

The scheme is one of three forming the Pennine Gateway, which is designed to create 870 new homes.

The A6119 corridor is expected to deliver more than half the total – 470 – at two sites in the Whinney Lane and Roe Lee areas.

The Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) approved the allocation of £2.3m in Growth Deal funding, while Blackburn with Darwen Council has committed to fund the remaining £300,000 cost – including any overspends.

Blackburn with Darwen member for regeneration, Cllr Phil Riley, told a meeting of the LEP’s transport committee that the upgrade work would “play an important part” in the realisation of the housing vision for the area.

Members heard from the transport consultancy, Jacobs, that the project had been given a “high value for money rating” – even if traffic growth predictions fell short of expected levels.

The firm estimated that the scheme could generate an additional £17m for the local economy over the next 60 years.