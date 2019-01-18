Coming to you with all the latest news and traffic updates from Lancashire .
We'll be keeping an eye on Lancashire's motorway network, roads, railways and news taking place in the county and reporting it live.
We will be covering all areas, including Preston, Blackburn, Burnley, Lancaster, Blackpool, Chorley, Lancaster, Morecambe, West Lancashire, Ribble Valley and more.
Keep updated by following our live blog, as we'll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video this morning.
For the latest news and breaking news visit the LancsLive website.
Get all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.
To keep updated, following LancsLive on Facebook and @LiveLancs on Twitter.
Have you got news for us? Call our reporter Chantelle Heeds on 01772 833042.
Lane reopened on M55 after car crash
All lanes have now reopened on M55 after car crash earlier this morning.
The incident took place on M55 Westbound at junction 1 A6 Garstang Road, near Fulwood - close to the Broughton Roundabout.
According to travel website INRIX, vehicles have been moved onto the hard shoulder.
There is still a lot of traffic and queuing in the area, however, with congestion to junction 32.
One lane of M55 closed after collision
One lane of the M55 has been closed in Lancashire after a collision.
This is due to an incident which took place on M55 Westbound at Junction 1 A6 Garstang Road, near Fulwood - close to the Broughton Roundabout.
According to travel website INRIX, one of two lanes has been closed.
This has caused queuing traffic in the area.
We’ll bring you more updates as soon as possible.
CCTV footage released after charity box stolen from popular cat cafe
Popular Preston cat cafe has been targeted by thieves.
The Lazy Cat Cafe has released CCTV footage showing a charity box being stolen.
The shocking footage shows a woman taking the box, which was raising money for Lancashire Care Rescue.
The video shows two women enter the cat cafe, and while around the till area one of the women looks up at the CCTV camera before putting a black shawl over the charity box.
Dave Robb, who runs the city centre venue, shared a link to the video on social media.
The Facebook post said: “Warning to local businesses.
“These disgusting thieves are operating in the area and have been caught on CCTV stealing our charity donations box.”
It is thought the offenders made their way from the cafe into Cannon Street, in Preston town centre.
Mr Robb said they had now launched an online fundraising page to replace the donations made to the cat rescue centre.
Anyone with information can call Preston Police on 101, or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.