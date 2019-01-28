Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young girl killed in an incident on the M61 has been named for the first time by police.

Ebony Gould, a 12-year-old girl from Lancaster, died from her injuries at Royal Preston Hospital following the injury,.

The incident took place on Saturday (January 26) at around 8pm, between the M61 northbound between J9 and the M6 at Bamber Bridge.

A Nissan Micra left the carriageway and collided with the central reservation before rebounding into the road where it crashed with a Fiat Ducato motorhome.

A foreign registered Audi A4 subsequently collided with the rear of the Fiat, and a Ford Fiesta then collided with the central barrier.

The driver of the Nissan, a 27-year-old woman from Lancaster, suffered minor injuries. Other parties were not injured.

Ebony’s family have now issued a statement through Lancashire Police.

It said: "Heaven has gained the most hardworking, loving, caring, amazing girl and [she] is going [to] be missed by so many."

Sergeant Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Ebony’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our investigation into the collision continues. We are appealing to anyone who witnessed it or has information about the occupants of the Audi and has not yet spoken with police to come forward”

The two occupants of the Audi fled the scene and are now being sought by police. They are described as eastern-European males, aged in their 30s, around six feet-tall.

One of the males had a bald head and was wearing a ‘navy bomber jacket’. The other is described as wearing a black beanie hat and all black clothing, carrying a black holdall, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1279 of January 26th. Information can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.