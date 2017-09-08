Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A housing developer has dismissed as ‘untrue’ claims that a rise in anti-social behaviour is putting people off living in a new multi-million-pound development.

PlaceFirst was responding to claims made by ward councillor Tony Dobson that ‘a number of residents’ were leaving the Woodnook area of Accrington because of anti-social behaviour and that there was a ‘20 to 25pc vacancy rate’ on a project to transform more than 150 homes.

The company said it ‘does not have a problem with anti-social behaviour’ and that the development ‘continues to be popular, with very low void rates’.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Coun Dobson said: “I went to a public meeting and there were a number of issues from local residents about the level of anti-social behaviour in the Wood nook area and the effect that it’s having on PlaceFirst.

“A number of residents were highlighting the fact that they are now leaving the development. Certainly when I spoke to the lead gentleman he is concerned about financial viability going forward.”

But PlaceFirst bosses said they are committed to the project and that Coun Dobson’s comments were ‘factually untrue and unsubstantiated’.

The developer said that only one household had requested to ‘terminate their tenancy early’ after their car was stolen.

A PlaceFirst spokesperson said: “This in itself is not a crime unique to Woodnook and is a common opportunist crime that happens in urban centres across the UK.

The residents had just started a 12-month tenancy but we allowed them to terminate the tenancy agreement early.

In the two years or so since the first families moved into their new homes, we have had no reports of anti-social behaviour from our residents other than the isolated incident raised at the community meeting.”

PlaceFirst said they have completed 60 new homes with the occupancy rate at ‘just under 95pc’ and are now planning the final stage of the scheme bringing 26 units ‘back to life as high quality homes for families’.

Bosses said they are also making further investment into the area and now have a ‘live-in caretaker’ to keep the area ‘to the highest standard’.

A planning application for six lockable steel gates on alleyways between South Street and Booth Street, Royds Street and Augusta Street, and Wilfred Street was approved by the council last week.

Applicants PlaceFirst said the two-metre tall steel gates would help reduce crime and restrict access to key holders.

They carried out a consultation with all 93 properties which back on to the alleyways and received 100 per cent support from the 80 which responded.

PC Liz Sharpe, Community Beat Manager for Woodnook, said: "I am aware of the Place First Housing development within the area. Our team have carried out regular patrols of the area during the re-development and continue to do so.

"Unfortunately anti-social behaviour is present within every community, however to date, we have not had any reports from local residents or councillors in relation to specific anti-social behaviour within the area or development. This is the first I have heard about gates being placed on the rear alleyways to the property. I believe gates to rear alleyway will be positive for the residents and the area, it will increase security, stop fly tipping in alleyways and stop the risk of anti-social behaviour.

"Our team are extremely keen to hear about anti-social behaviour and those responsible. We work closely with local housing associations, the council and local residents to minimise anti-social behaviour and identify those responsible.

"Myself and my team would encourage local residents and councillors to contact the team directly on 01254 353103, or via Lancashire constabulary Website using online reporting, 101 or Crimestoppers if they wish to remain anonymous."