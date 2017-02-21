Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating reports than a gun was fired from a vehicle in Accrington in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at shortly after 3am on Tuesday morning on Countess Street when police received reports that a firearm may have been discharged from a vehicle.

Officers are investigating the report and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Thankfully no-one was injured in the incident.

Police are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a VW Golf, Mitsubishi Shogun or BMW 1 Series in the area at the time.

DS Bryony Midgley, of Blackburn CID, said: “Incidents of this kind are thankfully relatively rare and we don’t believe there is any threat to the wider public, however we have stepped up patrols in the area to reassure local residents.

“We are still very much in the early stages of our investigation, including trying to identify the potential weapon that may have been used and the persons and vehicles involved.

“If you know anything about this incident, please speak to us. Feel free to approach a local officer, pick up the phone or make contact via our website.”

This incident is not believed to be linked to the discharge of a firearm in Oswaldtwistle last month .

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log 0112 of February 21.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.