A devoted Red has had his treasured collection of Accrington Stanley programmes posthumously donated to boost club funds.

Stanley legend Antony Cox’s parents have handed over around 200 programmes to help the Official Accrington Stanley Supporters Association #upinlights campaign.

The aim is to raise £40,000 to fund an electronic scoreboard at the Wham Stadium from next season.

Antony, known as ‘Coxy’, from Oswaldtwistle, died in 2010 aged 33 and his unique programme collection spanning both league and non-league games over two decades will be raffled next month.

Tickets are £1 each and will be available on match days in the Fan Zone from club historian Darren Woodhead and also from the Market Hall shop.

The draw will take place at the Colchester game on February 18 at half-time.

Darren said: “Everybody knew Antony to speak to at the games and he was a popular character.

"We started the raffle yesterday and there’s already been a couple of significant donations, including one from Glasgow who has bought quite a significant amount of tickets to set the ball rolling. His brother Dwane has contacted me to say that the family are thrilled by it.”

In October, 11 Stanley supporters cycled from Blackpool to the Wham Stadium to raise more than £2,600 towards the scoreboard.