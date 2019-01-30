Areas of Lancashire woke up to find snow this morning after an overnight flurry.

The snow is causing significant issues on the M6 and has even resulted in the closure of a school in Rossendale.

The Met Office has issued the third weather warning for snow and ice for Lancashire this week.

The latest yellow warning predicts that snow and ice may bring disruption in England, including parts of Lancashire.

The weather conditions will begin at 3pm on Thursday (January 31), and continue until noon on Friday (February 1).

The weather experts also claim that there is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

We'll be keeping an eye on Lancashire's motorway network, roads, railways and news taking place in the county and reporting it live.

