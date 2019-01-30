Areas of Lancashire woke up to find snow this morning after an overnight flurry.
The snow is causing significant issues on the M6 and has even resulted in the closure of a school in Rossendale.
The Met Office has issued the third weather warning for snow and ice for Lancashire this week.
The latest yellow warning predicts that snow and ice may bring disruption in England, including parts of Lancashire.
The weather conditions will begin at 3pm on Thursday (January 31), and continue until noon on Friday (February 1).
The weather experts also claim that there is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
We'll be keeping an eye on Lancashire's motorway network, roads, railways and news taking place in the county and reporting it live.
Key Events
Further closures
Some more coming through.
- Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School
- St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School. Haslingden
- Waterfoot Primary School
- Kingsbury Primary School
- Skelmersdale Trinity Church of England/Methodist Primary School
- St Thomas the Martyr Church of England Primary School
- St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School. Up Holland
Third warning
It is likely that this isn’t the last of the cold weather (yeah, it’s winter, it’s to be expected).
Further school closures
Some more announced
- Crawshawbooth Primary School
- St Paul’s Church of England Primary School Rawtenstall
- West Lancashire Community High School
Traffic round-up
A quick run-down for you
- Road blocked and queueing traffic due to jackknifed truck on Buckshaw Avenue both ways from Horseshoe Drive to A6 Preston Road.
- Road blocked due to snow on B6232 Grane Road both ways from B6235 Holcombe Road (Holden Arms) to M65 J5 (Guide / Shadsworth). The road is impassable due to snow.
- Heavy traffic due to snow on A6119 Brownhill Drive from A678 to A666 Whalley New Road.
- Queueing traffic due to snow on A56 between M65 J8 (Accrington) and M66 (Ramsbottom Junction).
- Delays of four minutes on M61 Southbound between J9 M65 J2 (Clayton Brook) and J8 A674 Millennium Way (Chorley).
- And the M6 southbound is a mess.
School closures
The following schools are closed today
- Buckshaw Primary School
- Mayfield Specialist School
- Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School
- Accrington St Peter’s Church of England Primary School
- Alder Grange School
- All Saints’ Catholic High School
- Bacup Holy Trinity Stacksteads Church of England Primary School
- Fearns Community Sports College
- Haslingden Hillside Nursery School
- Haslingden Primary School St Paul’s Church of England Primary School
- Rawtenstall Waterfoot Primary School
- Whitworth Community High School
- Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School
- Dalton St Michael’s Church of England Primary School
Snow
The snow is here again.
It is causing issues on the M6 and across the network. Take extra special care on roads that will not have been gritted, as well as in general, on your journey.