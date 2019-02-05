Coming to you with all the latest news and traffic updates from Lancashire .
We'll be keeping an eye on Lancashire's motorway network, roads, railways and news taking place in the county and reporting it live.
We will be covering all areas, including Preston, Blackburn, Burnley, Lancaster, Blackpool, Chorley, Lancaster, Morecambe, West Lancashire, Ribble Valley and more.
Keep updated by following our live blog, as we'll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video this morning.
Key Events
All train lines have now reopened
All train lines have now reopened after being previously cancelled between Preston and Bolton, according to Northern.
Prior to the reopening, rail replacement transport was running between Preston and Bolton, and from Wigan to Bolton.
Passengers send tributes to person who died
Latest update from British Transport Police
“Officers were called to the lines close to Bolton station at 6.20am this morning following reports of a body close to the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended, but sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.
“Officers are currently working to establish the circumstances behind their death.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 79 of 5/2/19.”
Trains set to be disrupted until 11am after person dies
It was initially thought that the disruptions to the train services between Preston and Bolton would last until around 9.00am.
However, it has now been estimated that disruption on the line is likely to until 11am.
For more updates, visit our live blog about the incident here.
Heavy traffic due to burst water main in Rossendale
Rossendale residents may be left with no water, or be experiencing low water pressure due to a burst water main.
United Utilities are currently trying to fix the leak, which is on Goodshaw Lane at the junction of Burnely Road.
According to travel website, INRIX, the incident is causing heavy traffic in the area, and temporary traffic lights are in operation.
Following one side of the road re-opening yesterday, traffic is now being managed by temporary traffic lights.
A spokesperson for United Utilities said: “We’re sorry to interrupt your morning but some customers in #BB4 #Rossendale may have no water or low pressure.
“This is due to a leak on Goodshaw Lane at the Junction of Burnley Road.
Our engineers will be carrying out the repairs shortly.”